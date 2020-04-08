https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-responds-sanders-dropping-mocking-dems-calling-bernie-supporters-join-gop/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ exit from the presidential race on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and extended an olive branch of sorts to supporters of the self-described democratic socialist.

“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president also accused the Democratic National Committee of favoring establishment Democrat Joe Biden over Sanders.

The DNC was charged with doing something similar during the 2016 primary battle between Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

“This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump concluded.

Many believe that Warren’s refusal to drop out of the race early, despite a lack of campaign momentum, split the progressive vote, which ended up costing Sanders big on Super Tuesday and beyond.

Sanders announced he was suspending his White House bid Wednesday morning in an email from his campaign:

The Vermont senator then addressed his supporters on social media:

“Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on,” he tweeted.

“I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible,” Sanders said on a Periscope livestream, CNN reported.

“So, while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign,” he continued.

“Over the past few weeks [Sanders’ wife Jane] and I, in consultation with top staff, and many of our prominent supporters, have made an honest assessment of the prospects for victory. If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it’s just not there.”

The announcement from Sanders now leaves former Vice President Biden unopposed in his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Biden made his own appeal to Sanders’ supporters on Wednesday in a series of Twitter posts.

“I know Bernie well. He’s a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country. And it’s hard to sum up his contributions to our politics in one, single tweet. So I won’t try to,” Biden tweeted.

In posts directed at Sanders supporters, Biden wrote, “I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you’ll join us. You’re more than welcome: You’re needed.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee then promised to “transform” the country:

There has been speculation that many of Sanders’ supporters might not be willing to support Biden, as they are upset over how prominent Democrats quickly consolidated to support Biden in the lead-up to and the days following his successful Super Tuesday, among other issues they might have with the former vice president.

A poll from ABC News and The Washington Post released on March 28 found that 15 percent of Sanders supporters surveyed said they would vote for Trump over Biden in the general election.

