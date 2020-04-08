https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-slams-biden-amazes-president-obama-hasnt-supported-sleepy-joe-video/

President Trump held another Coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday from the White House.

Trump slammed Biden after Bernie ‘suspended’ his 2020 campaign.

Bernie announced on Wednesday that he would be ‘suspending’ his campaign yet holding onto his delegates.

Trump questioned Bernie’s move on Twitter earlier Wednesday then brought it up again during his briefing.

“…And I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden a long time ago — there is something he feels is wrong,” Trump said. “It does amaze me that President Obama hasn’t supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn’t happened. When’s it gonna happen?”

“He knows something that you don’t know,” Trump added.

Excellent point, Mr. President!

WATCH:

Very strange that President Obama didn’t endorse Joe Biden long ago What does he know that the American people don’t? pic.twitter.com/emRWuZae1G — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 8, 2020

The post Trump Slams Biden – “It Amazes Me That President Obama Hasn’t Supported Sleepy Joe” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

