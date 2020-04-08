https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernie-sanders-nomination-democrats/2020/04/08/id/961968

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, saying the party’s national committee “wanted” him out and telling his supporters to “come to the Republican Party.”

“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to [Massachusetts Democratic Sen.] Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC [Democratic National Committee] wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

In a second tweet, Trump reacted to Sanders’ statement that he “will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates while [Former] Vice President [Joe] Biden will be the nominee,” in his announcement on Wednesday.

“We must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions,” Sanders said.

Trump tweeted, “Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about?”

He added that he “can’t see” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. or the three other progressive freshman congresswomen known as “the Squad,” backing Biden.

