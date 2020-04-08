https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/491776-trump-urges-sanders-supporters-to-join-gop-after-senator-suspends-campaign

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he’d like economy to reopen ‘with a big bang’ but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE on Wednesday urged Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDrugmaker caps insulin costs at to help diabetes patients during pandemic The Hill’s Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president MORE‘s supporters to join the Republican Party after the independent Vermont senator announced he was suspending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump also thanked Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation Warren releases plan to secure elections during coronavirus pandemic On The Money: Trump officials struggle to get relief loans out the door | Dow soars more than 1600 points | Kudlow says officials ‘looking at’ offering coronavirus bonds MORE (D-Mass.), reiterating his belief that she may have taken away enough votes from Sanders on Super Tuesday last month to cost him a few states. Warren finished third or in some cases a distant fourth in each state Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump shakes up WH communications team The Hill’s Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic The Intercept’s Ryan Grim says Cuomo is winning over critics MORE won on Super Tuesday.

“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!” Trump tweeted.

“This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco,” he added. “The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!”

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Sanders’s decision to suspend his campaign paves the way for Biden to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

The president has sought for months to stoke tensions within the Democratic Party around Sanders’s candidacy. He has repeatedly suggested the party establishment was attempting to “steal” the nomination from the progressive senator, though Wednesday’s tweet marked his most explicit outreach to potentially disaffected Sanders supporters.

Trump continued to tweet as Sanders delivered remarks about his decision. The president questioned the senator’s decision to remain on the ballot to collect delegates and exert influence over the Democratic platform, and he later suggested some of Sanders’ most progressive allies would not back Biden.

“Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe!” Trump tweeted, referencing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWhat the coronavirus reveals about the race grievance industry Democrats struggle to keep up with Trump messaging on coronavirus Overnight Health Care: Global coronavirus cases top 1M | Cities across country in danger of becoming new hotspots | Trump to recommend certain Americans wear masks | Record 6.6M file jobless claims MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTexas man arrested for allegedly threatening Democrats over coronavirus bill Undocumented aliens should stay away as COVID-19 rages in the US The Southern Poverty Law Center and yesterday’s wars MORE (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibDemocrats eye additional relief checks for coronavirus 20 House Dems call on Trump to issue two-week, nationwide shelter-in-place order Pressley, Tlaib introduce bill providing .5B in emergency grants for the homeless MORE (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyMaryland Legislative Black Caucus pushes for state to release racial breakdown of coronavirus impact Pressley experiencing flu-like symptoms, being tested for COVID-19 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Airbnb – Senate overcomes hurdles, passes massive coronavirus bill MORE (D-Mass.). Pressley supported Warren’s candidacy, while the other three lawmakers were Sanders surrogates.

Trump and Sanders — whom the president has dubbed “Crazy Bernie” — have some overlapping policy views on trade and both rode populist waves in 2016 to become frontrunners in their respective primaries.

But Sanders has been among the harshest critics of Trump’s presidency, labeling him a racist and a liar and more recently chastising him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated at 12:21 p.m.

