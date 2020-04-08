https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/university-wont-refund-tuition-online-education/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Students at Virginia Commonwealth University will not receive a tuition refund for this semester, the school’s president announced this week, ending speculation as to whether the university would return students’ money due to their having to attend classes online for the rest of the semester.

The school “will not refund tuition and mandatory fees, but will give students in its art school a partial reimbursement,” The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

The school announced in mid-March that classes would be held online for the remainder of the semester out of fears the coronavirus could spread on the school’s campus. Since then students have petitioned the school for tuition refunds, arguing—even at a “virtual town hall” last week, as The Times-Dispatch reports—that they should be charged a lesser rate for remote learning.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

