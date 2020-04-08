http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xYM_qrEt21s/washington-post-praises-tom-cotton-to-bash-president-trump.php

Paul Kane, part of the Washington Post’s stable of Trump-hating left-liberals, praises Sen. Tom Cotton for being right early on about the threat to America posed by the Wuhan coronavirus. Kane also cites Rep. Lynne Cheney for being ahead of the curve.

The subtext of Kane’s article, though, is an attack on President Trump and other prominent Republicans who were less quick to perceive the danger. Kane neglects to mention all of the prominent Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi and Andrew Cuomo, who were clueless about the crisis the virus was about to create.

Kane also indulges in blatant dishonesty when he claims that Trump “initially demand[ed] the economy reopen by next. . .Easter.” The president demanded no such thing. He said, “I’d love to have [the ecoonomy] open by Easter.” Clearly this was a hope, not a demand.

The Washington Post itself reported at the time that Trump “said he hopes the nation’s dramatic response to the coronavirus pandemic will be scaled back within weeks to revive the economy and pack churches by Easter Sunday,” and it described Trump’s statement as “an aspiration.” (Emphasis added)

In trying to make more of Trump’s statement than his own paper did, Kane is disregarding the truth.

Kane also describes the views of Cotton and Cheney towards China as “strident” and “controversial.” By controversial, Kane means that he and the Post’s other left-liberals don’t share them.

The view that China is other than a very bad actor and a serious threat to world order should be at least as controversial as the “strident” stance of Cotton and Cheney. In light of China’s behavior relating to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, I think it should be more controversial.

It’s nice to see Tom Cotton receive good press from the Washington Post. He deserves it, and not just for his prescience about the pandemic. But it’s too bad the Post provides the good press in the service of Trump bashing.

