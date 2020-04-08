http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CUNqGQlQmDs/

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is suspending his presidential campaign, he told staffers on Wednesday. He is expected address supporters in a livestream scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET.

Sanders has long held off on suspending his campaign, stating for nearly a month that he was undergoing the process of “reassessing” his campaign’s status. Over the past few weeks, Sanders has pivoted his focus, holding virtual roundtable discussions on the coronavirus pandemic in lieu of traditional campaign events.

The Vermont senator, who trails Joe Biden (D), the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, by over 300 pledged delegates, admitted last month that he had a “very steep road” to the nomination.

