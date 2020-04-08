https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-new-yorkers-asked-if-theyd-choose-longer-more-severe-crisis-if-it-means-trump-loses-the-election

In his latest digital short, filmmaker Ami Horowitz took to the unusually empty streets of New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, to ask residents if they would be willing to “make a deal”: have the country suffer a longer, more severe crisis if it means that Donald Trump will definitely lose the election. A majority of the people Horowitz talked with said it was a “hard” decision, but opted for a more damaging, deadly pandemic just so long as Trump is defeated in November.

For his latest installment of “Ami On the Loose,” Horowitz went to the East Village to offer his potentially deadly deal (video below). “We know the president is not exactly popular here,” says Horowitz, “but how unpopular is he?”

“Would you go for this deal: that the coronavirus lasts longer and is more severe, but the president guarantees to lose the election?” Horowitz asks the East Village residents.

“That’s a hard question!” a woman in glasses responds. “So, that’s a hard question,” another says. “I don’t know! That’s a hard choice to make,” says a woman in glasses. “Sorry guys. I would go for the longer virus,” says a guy wearing a yellow hoodie.

After a man with a shaved head responds, “I want him gone,” Horowitz presses, “Okay, no matter what?” “No matter what, yeah,” the man says.

Asked if he’d make the deal, one man wearing a mask and Yankees hat says, “Sure!”

“Sure! I would, I would,” says an older man in a beanie and puffer vest. “Ah, yep,” says a younger guy in a green jacket. “Frankly, yes,” says another guy in a mask.

“Hell yeah!” says one woman emphatically.

Asked if he’d also “make that deal,” a man standing next to her says without hesitation, “Absolutely.”

“I would,” agrees a woman in a surgical mask. “Yeah, let the coronavirus be more severe,” says another mouth and nose-shielded woman.

“I’d much rather he himself got it,” adds one of the hoodied and face-masked men.

“He’s more dangerous to the American people than coronavirus,” declares the yellow-hoodied guy.

When Horowitz asks the folks if they’re really serious about their assertions, they double down.

“He’s worse than coronavirus?” Horowitz asks one of the older women. “Oh yeah! Absolutely!” she responds. “Absolutely,” replies another interviewee.

Horowitz then gets more specific. “Is there a number where you say, okay, I wouldn’t make that deal? Like a million deaths,” he asks.

“I would still make that deal,” the young, green-jacketed guy says.

“Absolutely not,” agree a man and a woman.

“No, I think he’s that dangerous to this country and the world,” one of the older women says.

But Horowitz also notes that while the majority of people he asked in the East Village were willing to see more people suffer and even die so long as Trump was ousted, not everyone he spoke to had that perspective.

“I wouldn’t want a longer coronavirus to guarantee Trump’s not elected. That’s not right,” says a man in a hat and scarf.

“Honestly, I would rather have this over quicker,” says a man wearing Beats headphones.

“No, not just because of a feeling you don’t like someone,” says another man.

