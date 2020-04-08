https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/amazed-new-treatment-covid-19-heading-human-trials/

(STUDY FINDS) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers are signaling new hope in the fight against coronavirus. A new drug, headed for clinical trials, could become the first antiviral medication approved to treat the virus.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says a team of scientists have developed a treatment, called EIDD-2801, which may reduce lung damage in patients suffering from COVID-19. The drug would also come in pill form, making it even easier to give to patients.

“This new drug not only has high potential for treating COVID-19 patients, but also appears effective for the treatment of other serious coronavirus infections,” Prof. Ralph Baric said in a university release.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

