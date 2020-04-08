https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-ponders-sanders-unwilling-give-delegates-wants/

“On a practical note, let me also say this,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday as he announced he is suspending his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. “I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates.”

That statement piqued the interest of someone watching the race closely: President Trump.

“Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Sanders said in his announcement that he wants to “exert significant influence” over the Democratic Party, which is why he wants to collecting delegates, which will give him a second-place finish if the projections hold up.

“While vice president [Joe] Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic National Convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions,” Sanders said.

Sanders appeared somber as he delivered the news to supporters — and notably did not say anything nice about Biden.

“I wish I could give you better news but I think you know the truth and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden and the path toward victory is virtually impossible,” Sanders said in a livestreamed concession speech — which for several minutes had no audio. “So while are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.”

Trump needled the part in another tweet, writing: “Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!”

