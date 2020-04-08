https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-doctor-husband-shot-in-brutal-execution-officials-say_3303536.html

A Wisconsin doctor and her husband were shot and killed in March by their daughter’s boyfriend, said a criminal complaint on Tuesday.

Khari Sanford and Ali’jah Larrue, both 18, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the slayings of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre, according to Channel3000 and other local news outlets, citing a criminal complaint.

Potter and Carre were found dead at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum on March 31. A woman who lives nearby reported gunshots at around 11 p.m. on the night before, according to a complaint.

“This was a brutal execution,” Dane County Assistant District Attorney William Brown said, reported the Wisconsin State Journal.

Sanford, identified as the boyfriend, was charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, while Larrue was charged as an accomplice, and he’s facing two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, the complaint said.

“It’s an intense investigation of a serious crime,” police spokesman Marc Lovicott told the paper. “There are lots of pieces to the puzzle. Using information from the community, we were able to put these two in custody—and we do believe these are the two primary suspects.”

The complaint said that Potter had a medical condition that put her at risk during the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus pandemic. She was concerned her daughter wasn’t following social distancing guidelines, Channel3000 reported.

Investigators believe Sanford and Larrue had planned to rob Carre and Potter after learning from their daughter that they were wealthy, reported The Associated Press.

