For many Jews in America and beyond, the Pesach, or Passover, that begins Wednesday night will mark their first Seder in living memory without a celebratory gathering of many family and friends.

Sadly, the serial plagues that accompanied the exodus of Jews from captivity in pharaonic Egypt under the direction of Moses 3,331 years ago have their modern-day equivalent in the form of the coronavirus. That’s making gatherings inadvisable, as more people choose to celebrate in their own residences while observing the social-distancing regime.

That said, this year’s Passover Seder will still be one of undiminished joy and fellowship thanks to the marvels of broadband technology. Families will be connecting via Zoom, Facebook, Google Meet, Facetime and other apps to read together from the Haggadah and share their cherished traditions.

In fact, due to the looming threat of the pandemic, some Jews anticipate this will be their most meaningful Passover ever, as they dine on a symbolic meal that may include shank bones, carrots, eggs, bitter herbs, a fruit paste called charoset and matzoh ball soup.

Keren Smith, director of education for Congregation B’Nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek, California, near San Jose, told the Mercury News: “Typically it is hard for us to relate to something that happened to other people a long, long time ago. But this year it has been so easy to tap into those feelings of trauma. We feel like prisoners in our homes and we are trying to find the courage that is required of us.”

Many Jewish believers will use Skype or Facetime to call distant relatives as Passover begins, then try to distance themselves from social media and their phones during the actual Seder repast so they can focus on the important meaning behind the meal. It commemorates God bringing his people out of bondage in ancient Egypt.

USA Today reports that prominent Orthodox and Conservative rabbis have approved the use of video chats for this year’s pandemic-tinged observance. The Rabinnical Assembly suggests using Siri, if possible, rather than directly interacting with an electronic device.

Many temples and Jewish organizations are offering virtual Seders this year. NBC News reports Chad Martin and Kara Silverman are calling their seder “Zoomover” this year. Several Brooklyn-based synagogues also plan to host virtual Seders.

Chabad.org offers a guide to walk you through all 15 steps of the Seder. Multiple restaurants are offering full Seder meals for delivery or curbside pickup, and your browser or Siri might be your best chance to find one at this late stage.

A few other organizations offering Seders online:

