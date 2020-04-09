https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-rams-walmart-guard-over-social-distancing

A man who worked as a security guard was seriously injured when a man allegedly rammed into him with his car after the guard tried to enforce Walmart’s social distancing rules.

The harrowing attack occurred in Quebec, Canada, on Saturday.

The 25-year-old man and his female companion attempted to enter the Walmart when the security guard told them that the store would only allow one person per car into the store.

The man apparently grew enraged and left with his companion. The man then allegedly rammed the guard with his car.

The guard ended up on the hood of the car, and slammed his head on the pavement when the driver maneuvered to shake him off.

The guard suffered was hospitalized with life-threatening head injuries.

The man was later arrested by law enforcement at his home. He was charged with armed assault with a vehicle, aggravated assault, and hit and run. Police say the charges may change if the condition of the guard changes.

The family of the security guard said that he is the father of five children.

