Wednesday during an interview with Laura Ingraham that aired on Fox News, Attorney General William Barr expressed his displeasure in the partisan nature of criticisms leveled against President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barr noted the media efforts to criticize hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted by Trump during appearances with the coronavirus task force.

“[I]t’s very disappointing because I think the president went out at the beginning of this thing and really was statesmanlike, trying to bring people together, working with all the governors, keeping his patience as he got these snarky gotcha questions from the White House media pool,” Barr said. “And the stridency of the partisan attacks on him has gotten higher and higher, and it’s really disappointing to see. And the politicization of decisions like hydroxychloroquine has been amazing to me.”

“Before the president said anything about it, there was fair and balanced coverage of this very promising drug, and the fact that it had such a long track record that the risks were pretty well known,” he continued. “And as soon as he said something positive about it, the media has been on a jihad to discredit the drug. It’s quite strange.”

