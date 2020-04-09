https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/attorney-general-barr-end-draconian-lockdown-may-1/

Attorney General Bill Barr called for the “draconian” restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic to be lifted by May 1.

“We have to be very careful to make sure this, that the draconian measures that are being adopted are fully justified, and there are not alternative ways of protecting people,” Barr said in an interview Thursday with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

The attorney general said he trusts the American people to adhere to social- distancing guidelines on their own.

“When this period of time at the end of April expires, I think we have to allow people to adapt more than we have, and not just tell people to go home and hide under the bed,” Barr said.

The Daily Caller noted the Trump administration’s current social-distancing guidelines are scheduled to expire April 30.

President Trump has repeatedly argued that he can’t allow the cure to become worse than the disease.

Among the immediately felt economic consequences are the 17 million people who have filed for unemployment in recent weeks, surpassing the total during the entire great recession of 2008.

See the attorney general’s interview with Laura Ingraham:

