Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar addressed rumors that she is leaving the show by saying she can’t retire because she is “a job creator over at Breitbart.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Welcome. Let’s start with some housekeeping items. Joy, what is this that I keep reading about you once again leaving the show?”

Behar said, “You know, they’re always talking about me leaving the show, but I’m not – I’m not leaving the show. The rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated.”

She continued, “You know here’s the thing, what am I going to do? This pandemic has changed the game. At one point, you think, gee, I could retire and take a cruise around the world. I won’t even watch reruns of ‘Love Boat’ at this point, so where am I going to go? What will I do? I need to be on television.”

She added, “Also, let’s not forget I provide employment for right-wing media. I mean, I am a job creator over at Breitbart. Everything I say appears on Breitbart.”

Meghan McCain interjected, “So funny.”

She added, “When I read it online yesterday, I just called Joy immediately, and I was, like, so this isn’t an option. You’re not leaving. I’m not leaving. None of us are leaving. There’s a pandemic and an election, and the world is insane. Also, I’m pregnant, and I need advice from you about being pregnant from someone that probably does pregnancy similar to how I’m going to do it. So it’s not an option, Joy. You’re not leaving. None of us are going to let you go.”

Behar responded, “All right, all right, all right.”

She added, “The answer is no, I’m going nowhere.”

