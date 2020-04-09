https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/bernies-press-secretary-now-can-drop-democratic-democratic-socialism/

(SUMMIT NEWS) The mask comes off.

Sanders announced he was bowing out of the race earlier today telling his supporters during a live stream that the decision was “very difficult and painful” while acknowledging there was no feasible path to the nomination.

Briahna Joy Gray, Bernie’s press secretary had a very revealing response, tweeting, “On the plus side, I can drop the “Democratic” from my tweets about why Socialism is good.”

