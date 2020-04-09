https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-obama-vp-president/2020/04/09/id/962219

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate who has committed to selecting a woman as his running mate, during a virtual fundraiser Wednesday said former President Barack Obama told him to look for someone who has experience in areas where he is lacking, reports The New York Post.

“I’m going to need a woman vice president who has the capacity, has strengths where I have weaknesses,” he told fundraiser guests.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the White House race in December, made a surprise appearance on the fundraiser to introduce Biden to donors.

Harris fueled speculation about her prospects to be Biden’s running mate after she set up a joint fundraising operation with the Democratic National Committee.

Biden and Obama in late March spoke about a potential VP pick.

“The most important thing — and I’ve actually talked to Barack about this — the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after they’re picked, is prepared to be president of the United States of America if something happened,” Biden said during a fundraising call with over 70 Georgia donors on March 22.

