Another Week – Another Record

The CDC coronavirus lockdown is reaking havoc on the US economy.

The latest unemployment claims were released on Thursday morning.

BREAKING: US weekly jobless claims total 6.6 million, vs 5 million expected https://t.co/q0CrCuJ9cW — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 9, 2020

US unemployment claims soared to 6.648 million last week — far above expectations.

This completely eclipsed the previous week’s record claims at 3.3 million.

BREAKING: 6.6M initial jobless claims this week. pic.twitter.com/hh7fDCol9N — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 9, 2020

