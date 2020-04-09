https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-another-6-6-million-jobless-claims-filed-week-bringing-total-15-million/

Another Week – Another Record

The CDC coronavirus lockdown is reaking havoc on the US economy.
The latest unemployment claims were released on Thursday morning.

US unemployment claims soared to 6.648 million last week — far above expectations.

This completely eclipsed the previous week’s record claims at 3.3 million.

