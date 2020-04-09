https://www.dailywire.com/news/british-prime-minister-released-from-icu-trump-responds

After announcing on March 27 that he had contracted coronavirus, British Prime Minster Boris Johnson was checked into a London hospital on Sunday in order to undergo “some routine tests.” By Monday afternoon, the Conservative Party leader was sent to the intensive care unit as a “precautionary” measure. On Thursday evening, he was released from the ICU — news his counterpart in the U.S. took to social media to cheer.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a spokesperson for his administration said in a statement to NBC News. “He is in extremely good spirits,” the spokesperson added.

In response, Trump tweeted out the “great news.”

“Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care,” Trump wrote. “Get well Boris!!!”

Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

As reported by CNBC, President Trump addressed Johnson’s condition during a press briefing on Wednesday night. “I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better,” Trump said, citing his conversations with U.K. representatives.

“Certainly, he’s had a tough bout, and he’s still going through a tough time, but he seems to be doing better. That’s good,” Trump added. “We send our regards to Boris and his family and his friends, all of the people that really love him.”

Johnson, 55, first announced that he had tested positive for the virus in a video posted on Twitter on March 27. “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson wrote in the tweet. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

“Hi, folks, I want to bring you up to to speed on something that is happening today, which is that I developed mild symptoms of coronavirus — that is to say, a temperature and a persistent cough,” Johnson explained in the video (below). “And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken the test and it has come out positive. So, I am working from home and self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But, be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight-back against coronavirus.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

In a pair of social media posts on Monday, the Conservative leader revealed that his condition had worsened a bit and had checked himself into St. Thomas’ Hospital in London the night before. “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” Johnson wrote. “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.” The prime minister followed up that tweet with some praise for employees of the National Health Service. “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time,” he wrote. “You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.” I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

