Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” former Mayor of South Bend, IN and once-2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump did “not get up in the morning, thinking about how he can make life better for other people.”

Buttigieg said, “I know exactly how it feels, not getting your candidate through a primary process. You have to know what’s in the end of this. Shame on us if we let 2016 repeat itself. A lot of people took their ball and went home, not believing a Trump presidency could actually happen. Not only did it happen, it’s worse than we thought, and we’re seeing now in the midst of a national crisis, just how costly that is.”

He continued, “Look Donald Trump is not going to change, and crises will continue to come. He does not get up in the morning, thinking about how he can make life better for other people or how America can become a more decent place. He just doesn’t, and he won’t, and that’s not going to change.”

He added, “So let’s remember what’s at stake here. I agree with you it’s not going to happen on its own. It’s going to take work. It’s going to take leadership. I’m looking to Bernie Sanders to show some of that leadership, and it’s going to take a laser focus on what’s actually at stake which again, this is a life or death question for so many Americans, and if you believe that we should go further, fine, great. Let’s have that debate, but we don’t even get to have that debate if we don’t win in November.”

