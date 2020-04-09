https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-california-man-stranded-on-side-of-road-with-car-trouble-calls-tow-truck-for-help-before-the-tow-can-arrive-jay-leno-comes-to-the-rescue

Dwayne Henry, a luxury real estate agent from Los Angeles, was out for a joyride in his vintage Mercedes-Benz when he received roadside assistance from a most unlikely mechanic: Jay Leno.

Henry appeared on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Glenn Beck Program,” where he detailed his experience with Leno and more.

What’s a brief history?

On Sunday, Henry and his girlfriend were driving around Los Angeles near West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

The pair decided to get some air during the coronavirus pandemic while still maintaining social distancing measures with the public.

Henry, who works at Westside Estate Agency, discovered that the car — a 1953 Mercedes-Benz — was experiencing mechanical trouble after the brakes failed to work correctly.

He pulled over on the side of the road to assess the trouble and place a call for roadside assistance. Just minutes later, Leno — a car aficionado in his own right — pulled up in his Tesla next to Henry to offer help. A tow truck showed up shortly after Leno’s arrival, and armed with the mechanic’s tools, Leno worked to diagnose the brake issue.

What did Henry say about the chance meeting?

During Thursday’s chat, Henry told Beck that he was driving near Charing Cross Road — home of the $30,000,000 home price tag as well as the Playboy Mansion — when he experienced the car trouble.

“While I’m waiting [for the tow truck], this little Tesla pulls up. Jay Leno gets out of the car,” he said and noted that he greeted Leno.

Leno asked if he was having car troubles, and offered his help.

“I think I’m having some brake issues here, I’m not really sure,” Henry recalled telling the longtime entertainer.

Henry said that Leno directed him to pop the hood of the vintage car to give it a once-over.

“Tow truck driver pulls up, my buddy Jimmy pulls up, they’re trying to figure out what the hell is Jay is doing in the hood of my engine compartment working on the car. He was looking at stuff, looking around. He turned around and asked if the tow truck driver had a wrench,” Henry recalled.

The tow truck driver obliged, and armed Leno with a wrench so he could diagnose the issue with the vehicle.

“Jay’s looking around,” he said. “[He] takes the nut off to release … pressure where the brake fluid and all this stuff is, and kind of diagnosing the car, breaking stuff down, telling me this, showing me that, wants to know who worked on the car, told him who worked on my car. He goes, ‘Well, when you talk to the guy, tell him I think it’s this.’ You know, this brake issue.”

He added, “It was so surreal. I’m looking at Jay, literally in my engine compartment with a wrench, working on my car.”

Beck shared a Leno encounter of his own, in which he and his wife and, at the time, two young children were able to visit Leno’s personal garage, which housed Bugattis at the time.

“He took the kids for probably 15 minutes and was driving them around in some of the cool electric cars from the turn of the century,” he recalled. “This guy is the real deal. I really like him.”

[embedded content]

RAD FULL Leno Story YT BUG



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

