https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/california-nursing-home-evacuated-staff-doesnt-show/

(CNN) Dozens of patients from a nursing home in Southern California were evacuated to other centers Wednesday after employees stopped showing up for work, officials say.

Magnolia Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Riverside, California has been hit hard by coronavirus, with at least 34 of 84 patients and five staff members testing positive, according to a news release from Riverside County Public Health Department.

Wednesday is the second day in a row employees didn’t show up to care for patients. Thirty-three nurses were brought in by Riverside University Health and Kaiser Permanente to fill in on Tuesday, the release states.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

