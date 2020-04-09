http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DXmwAAg5ILQ/

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” former lead strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign James Carville said Republicans would “kill people” to stay in power as evidenced by the GOP lead legislature refusing to postpone the Wisconsin primary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carville applied that premise to voting and elections in the upcoming cycle.

Carville said, “We’ve got to be careful about is mucking around with voting. They’re going to try it. Trump, all the Republicans admit it, we can’t win if everybody votes. So my kind of mission here in the short term is to sound the alarm to say Mitch McConnell and the supreme court, they’re going to do everything they can to hold on to power.”

He added, “Speaker Pelosi and Schumer, we’ve got to dig in and make sure states have funding to conduct these elections and to put pressure on them to make sure they’re done fairly. This thing in Wisconsin was one of the most awful things I’ve ever seen in my life. Just the extent they’ll go to hold on to power. It was all about one Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin. They will kill people to stay in power, literally.”

