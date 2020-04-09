http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bdd98v7R5vM/

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that we will see the coronavirus outbreak “continue to decline over the weeks ahead.”

Redfield said, “I think we’re coming to the peak, as we sit here today, we’re able to see the other side of the curve, and we’ll see this outbreak continue to decline over the weeks ahead.”

Redfield cautioned that as we move towards reopening the country, we “need to understand the extent of the transmission of the virus.” And reopening won’t be “one size fits all.”

He added, “We really have to have that public health infrastructure augmented, and we at CDC are working hard to get that so that when we open up the government, we open it up for good.”

