Amazon has removed Mike Cernovich’s hit documentary “Hoaxed: Everything They Told You Is a Lie” from their platform — even for users who had bought the film.

The powerful film was a hard hitting and in-depth look at the “fake news” phenomenon and corporate media.

When you attempt to purchase the film on Amazon, users now get a message saying “Our agreements with the content provider don’t allow purchases of this title at this time.” Cernovich maintains that Amazon has all rights to sell and distribute it and that he has not received any communication from the platform.

People who had purchased the film also reported to Cernovich that it is now gone from their accounts.

Several viewers have sent me confirmation that Amazon is in fact stealing Hoaxed from viewers by removing it from their devices despite their having purchased it. pic.twitter.com/cSBHzD5bgf — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 10, 2020

As news about the censorship broke, the Streisand Effect began and the film trended on Twitter.

“Amazon allows films about child rapists and serial killers while canning Hoaxed. Is it fair to say that Amazon endorses every film it allows to remain on the platform considering it banned a media documentary with bipartisan appeal? Many will think so,” Cernovich told the Gateway Pundit.

Responding to an upset user, Amazon Help tweeted that they “understand the frustration regarding ‘Hoaxed‘ not being available on Prime Video, and apologize for the experience. Our selection changes from time to time. We value customer feedback to help us improve and will pass your interest along.”

Hi, Ryan! We understand the frustration regarding “Hoaxed” not being available on Prime Video, and apologize for the experience. Our selection changes from time to time. We value customer feedback to help us improve and will pass your interest along. ^AW — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) April 9, 2020

You can still watch Hoaxed on iTunes and Vimeo.

