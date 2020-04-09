https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/chad-prather-2645675208

Americans, if we are to preserve our god-given rights we must understand the wicked ways of mankind.

Wednesday, Chad Prather ranted about the Salem witch trials as well as past and present communist dictators, calling crime against others “the inhumanty of humanity.” Especially during a crisis. Watch the video below for more.

Use code CHAD to save $30 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

