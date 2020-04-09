https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-in-focus-april-9-voices-of-discontent-grow-in-china_3306322.html

In China, voices of discontent are growing against the current Communist leadership. A Beijing-based expert and former member of the Chinese army talked with us about the challenges facing Xi Jinping.

Taiwan’s president and foreign ministry rejected the World health organization (WHO)’s accusations of racial discrimination on Thursday.

A reporter was questioned by President Trump on Wednesday about his background. Is what he told the president the real truth?

New York sees a record-high death toll for the third time this week. This comes amid slowing hospitalization rates.

NTD refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China and create a global pandemic.

