(SAHARA REPORTERS) While the world has adopted various measures to combat Coronavirus, Chinese authorities are beginning to eject Africans from their homes and hotels over claims that they were importing the virus into the country.

Africans in Guangdong and Fujian Province mostly affected are lamenting the move by the Chinese, fearing that they could be exposed to the virus.

Africans in China, who confirmed the ejection to our correspondent, said the government was employing force to eject foreigners from their homes.

