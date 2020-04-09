https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/commies-cant-surf-san-diego-surfer-protests-countywide-beach-closures-video/

A San Diego surfer on Thursday protested the countywide beach closures and held up a sign that read, “Commies Can’t Surf.”

San Diego county closed down all beaches and threatened to arrest and or fine anyone who violates the Coronavirus social distancing order.

As of Thursday the entire county of San Diego with a population of over 3.5 million people had a total of 36 Coronavirus deaths — this is considered a serious enough “crisis” to strip citizens of their Constitutional rights.

“Our local governments are not allowing us to enjoy the things we like to do, but are allowing other people to walk the streets, jog, bike and be within close proximity to each other, which is ‘dangerous’ but I can’t catch a wave,” the surfer said.

WATCH:

This San Diego surfer spent the day protesting the countywide beach closures with a sign that reads, “Commies Can’t Surf.” He believes we are letting our local government strip us of our rights. Full Interview: https://t.co/uiG0eA96hK pic.twitter.com/1LumDNuhfS — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 10, 2020

The San Diego Sheriff proudly boasted about issuing citations to people who were getting fresh air near the beach in Encinitas.

The Sheriff also threatened to punish violators with imprisonment or hefty fines.

“This is a legally enforceable order issued under California law-Govt. Code section 8665. It’s a crime to violate this order and you may be punished by up to a $1,000 fine or six months behind bars or both for doing so,” The SD Sheriff said in a tweet.

Surfers can’t go in the ocean, but hundreds of inmates are being released from prisons across the state of California.

