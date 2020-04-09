https://thehill.com/homenews/news/492053-coronavirus-now-leading-cause-of-death-in-us

COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus that is spreading across the globe, is now the deadliest disease in the U.S., causing more deaths per day than cancer or heart disease.

A new graph published Tuesday by Maria Danilychev, a physician, showed COVID-19 is the cause of 1,970 deaths in the U.S. per day, according to Newsweek.

It was only last week when Danilychev published a report showing COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death, taking the place of accidents, with fatalities averaging at around 748 per day.

The rapid acceleration of coronavirus-related deaths began on March 22, when the daily average of fatalities for the virus rose above those related to flu, pneumonia, kidney disease, suicide and other leading causes.

For comparison to the COVID-19 numbers, 1,774 deaths are attributed to heart disease and 1,641 to cancer.

Although the virus has taken the leading spot for fatalities in the nation, data reports show localized case numbers are diminishing in some of the heaviest hit areas. New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal 16 things to know for today about coronavirus Mnuchin, Schumer in talks to strike short-term relief deal MORE (D) reported Thursday that hospitalization rates are lowering in the city for now.

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal Fauci: I don’t think we should shake hands ‘ever again’ 16 things to know for today about coronavirus MORE, a leading member of President Trump Donald John TrumpSenators demand more details from Trump on intel watchdog firing Overnight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal Trump says he’ll look into small business loan program restricting casinos MORE‘s coronavirus task force, also said Thursday that early projections estimating between 100,000 to 240,000 fatalities from the virus are now less likely to occur.

Fauci and other members of the task force are following newer and more data-driven models such as one from the University of Washington, which now projects 60,000 fatalities by August, a stark decrease from early estimations.

Fauci applauded the American public’s response in following social distancing guidelines and limiting interactions through the pandemic crisis.

“I think the American public has done a really terrific job just buckling down and doing those physical separations and adhering to those guidelines,” he said, emphasizing that people must still remain cautious and distant from each other.

Fauci said in regard to the latest reports showing dramatically lower fatalities than initial models first predicted, “Models are really only as good as the assumptions that you put into the model,” citing that new data coming from hospitals and facilities provides a better outlook for the nation going forward.

