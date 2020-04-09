https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/court-told-dead-get-mail-ballots/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Thousands of ineligible voters, including dead people, are listed on New Mexico’s voter rolls and are eligible to receive mail-in ballots.

In a court brief filed Wednesday, the Public Interest Legal Foundation outlined several issues with New Mexico’s voter rolls at the same time the state’s Supreme Court is wrestling with whether or not to implement a mail-in-only primary process amid coronavirus fears, Breitbart News reported.

If approved, a mail-in voting system in New Mexico would potentially send ballots to the addresses of 1,681 dead people, 87% of which died in 2018 or before. Some died in the 1980s and are still listed on voter rolls.

