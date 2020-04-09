http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7_5VUbpjsLk/

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) reportedly said on Thursday that he has fantasized about holding up coronavirus disinfectant from Kentuckians to make Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pass more Democrat measures.

Malinowski, a Democrat representing New Jersey’s seventh congressional district, said in a call that he would threaten McConnell by withholding Lysol for his constituents.

“Fun fact about Somerset County [New Jersey], we make 100 percent of the national supply of Lysol disinfectant,” he said in a video obtained by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). “I’ve thought about using with Mitch McConnell, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to hold up the Lysol for Kentucky until you pass her” bill.

“I see some thumbs up, but that’s a fantasy that I don’t think, it’s not going to work that way,” Malinowski said.

Malinowski’s comments follow the Senate Majority Leader moving to pass a small business extension to those who are suffering from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats blocked the motion.

McConnell said on the Senate floor on Thursday:

The distinguished Democratic Leader and the Speaker of the House sought to use this crucial program to open broader negotiations on other topics, including parts of the CARES Act where literally no money has gone out the door yet. The Democratic leadership has suggested they may hold Americans’ paychecks hostage unless we pass another sweeping bill that spends half a trillion dollars doubling down on a number of parts of the CARES Act, including parts that have not even started to work yet.

The country cannot afford unnecessary wrangling or political maneuvering. Treating this as a normal, partisan negotiation could literally cost Americans their jobs.

Malinowski also said on Thursday, “We will replenish the small business program. But demanding this kind of money while firing inspectors general and refusing any and all oversight is not going to cut it.”

