Senate Democrats are once again blocking a bill to expand funding for the small business relief program, naturally demanding lots of goodies for their special interests unrelated to the crisis at hand. Notice how CNN first headlined the story, only to change the headline within 45 minutes, likely after they remembered Jim Treacher’s axiom that the job of the mainstream media is to suppress any news that makes Democrats look bad: