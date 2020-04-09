http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zqJ9BKH1Is0/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his criticism of the World Health Organization’s handling of Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

During the White House press briefing, the president reminded Americans just how much the United States paid to the WHO compared to China.

“Last year, it was $452 million, and China paid $42 million,” Trump said while outlining the contributions made by other nations to the globalist concern.

The president noted the WHO responded to the virus very slowly and appeared deferential to China’s wishes in all its dealings.

“World Health got it wrong. I mean, they got it very wrong. In many ways, they were wrong,” Trump said. “They also minimized the threat very strongly and not good.”

The president pointed to a statement from the WHO as late as January 14 insisting there was no human to human transfer of the virus, echoing propaganda from China.

“Well, there was,” Trump said shortly.

He also noted that the WHO criticized his travel ban on people coming from China.

“We were criticized very badly,” he said.

Trump promised the United States would investigate the WHO’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus, while “holding back” on the funding.

“I think they have to get their priorities right,” Trump said. “And their priorities are that everybody has to be treated properly — every country. And it doesn’t seem that way, does it?”

