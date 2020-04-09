https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/driver-caught-130mph-claimed-trying-avoid-catching-coronavirus/

(ITV) Surrey Police stopped the driver on the M25 on Tuesday. The force posted a tweet which read:

An officer stopped a driver who was speeding on the #M25 at 130mph. His reply to why he was speeding was ‘I thought the faster I went the less chance I would catch coronavirus’. Driver reported to court. #slowdown.

– SURREY POLICE

Police forces across the country have reported that some motorists are taking advantage of quieter roads by driving at high speed.

