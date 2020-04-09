https://www.theblaze.com/news/first-lady-melania-trump-models-face-mask-in-coronavirus-psa

First Lady Melania Trump has been featured in a series of public service announcements for the American public as the U.S. fights the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest ad showed the first lady wearing a cloth face mask to demonstrate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on facial coverings.

What are the details?

The ad showing Mrs. Trump wearing a face mask was posted to the first lady’s Twitter account with the message, “As the CDC continues to study the spread of the COVID-19, they recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain. Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. It is recommended to keep us all safe.”

An accompanying video was also posted, wherein Mrs. Trump explained that examples of public places where facial coverings might be worn include grocery stores and pharmacies.

The first lady has urged the public to take the CDC’s guidance on wearing non-medical face masks seriously since the recommendation was issued on Apr.3.

President Donald Trump has stressed that the new recommendation for wearing facial coverings is voluntary, telling the press after the CDC’s announcement, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” explaining, “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it.”

However, the Washington Examiner noted, the president added that his wife would wear a face mask. President Trump told reporters, “She feels that way. I would wear one. Would you like me to wear one right now? That would be a little awkward, I guess, but again, I would wear one if I thought it was important. She likes the idea of wearing it, she does. A lot of people do. Again, it’s a recommendation, and I understand that recommendation and I’m OK with it.”

