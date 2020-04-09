https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-georgia-lawmaker-hosts-ar-15-raffle-to-protect-against-looting-hordes-of-atlanta-or-the-tyrannical-government

A former Georgia Republican congressman is hosting a raffle to win an AR-15 for people who are concerned about the “looting hordes of Atlanta” or the “tyrannical government” or both.

What are the details?

According to a Thursday report in the Daily Mail, 73-year-old Dr. Paul Broun is offering up the gun to a “lucky person” via raffle — all they have to do is sign up for his mailing list.

Broun, who previously served in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District from 2007 to 2015, is up for the 9th Congressional District seat, currently held by Rep. Doug Collins. Broun announced the raffle in a promotional video for his campaign.

“In uncertain times like these, the right to defend yourself and your property and your family could not be more important,” he says, in the video.

“Whether it’s looting hordes from Atlanta, or a tyrannical government from Washington, there are few better liberty machines than an AR-15,” Broun continued.

“You see, Marxists know that America will never submit to socialism and place government on the throne of our hearts without a big fight,” he said later. “Well, I’m just not feeling like giving up my guns to the government.”

He concluded the video by firing the gun and saying, “God bless America.”

What else?

A news release for the giveaway explains that Broun had “announced an endorsement from Gun Owners of America … and launched a gun giveaway sweepstakes to celebrate it, featuring a web video asking for email signups in exchange for a chance to win an AR-15 rifle.”

According to the Newsweek report, Broun is seeking to win the seat currently held by Collins, who is not seeking re-election. Collins, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, is challenging GOP lawmaker Kelly Loeffler for her Senate seat.

The primary election is scheduled for May 19.

“Liberty Machine” Giveaway



www.youtube.com



