https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492099-fox-news-host-jedediah-bila-says-she-has-coronavirus

Fox News host Jedediah Bila announced Thursday she has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but added she’s “very much on the mend” while recovering at home.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19,” Bila wrote on Instagram. “I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry.”

“My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful),” she added, referring to Hartley, her infant son.

“This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours,” she also said. “I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all.”

Bila is the first Fox News host to announce having contracted the virus.

The 41-year-old is a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend” and was previously a co-host on ABC’s “The View.”

New York remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., although the state saw its lowest number of net new hospitalizations in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Governors have the duty — and power — to protect the public Fox’s Hume slams Trump for ‘ridiculous tweet’: ‘Bragging, endlessly repeating himself’ MORE (D) said on Thursday.

