https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/french-pensioner-ejected-fighter-jet-accidentally-grabbing-bang-seat-handle/

(REGISTER) An elderly and reluctant Frenchman was ejected from a French Air Force fighter during a retirement day jolly – and narrowly missed taking the pilot with him, an investigation report littered with unintentional howlers has revealed.

The unnamed 64-year-old was éjecté from the two-seat Rafale-B in March from a height of 2,500ft in March last year after grabbing his ejection seat handle to steady himself, France’s BEA-E aviation investigator concluded.

Although the BEA’s full report is in French [PDF], aviation news website Aerotime Hub translated and summarised its contents, revealing the full comedy of errors triggered by a group of enthusiastic colleagues hoping to give their workmate a send-off to remember.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

