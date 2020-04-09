https://www.theepochtimes.com/gas-prices-drop-two-wisconsin-stations-have-cheapest-gas-in-the-us_3303912.html

Gas prices dropped to a national average of $1.89 on Thursday, dropping around 50 cents per gallon from a month ago, according to automotive federation AAA.

Regular retail gasoline prices averaged $2.60 per gallon last year, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Wisconsin has the lowest gas price average at around $1.38, followed by $1.44 in Oklahoma, and $1.51 in Ohio. Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas, and Michigan also have relatively low prices.

However, California is averaging nearly $3 per gallon, and Hawaii’s gas averages about $3.3 per gallon, according to AAA’s data.

Monitoring website GasBuddy.com reported that two stations in Wisconsin appear to have the cheapest gas in the United States. The 63 Express in Hagar City and 35 Express in nearby Maiden Rock are selling a cash price for 79 cents per gallon, according to the website and an employee in a report by Fox News.

GasBuddy.com also noted that that Oklahoma has three stations selling gas for 89 cents per gallon, Fox reported.

Patrick De Haan told Business Insider that the nationwide average price down $0.86 per gallon from last year’s average and is down $0.49 from the March 2020 average.

The drop in prices can be attributed to the stay-at-home orders issued by governors of most states, leading people to simply not drive as much. Those orders were issued to stop the spread of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

“I’m pretty sure these wholesale prices and spot prices are as low as anything we’ve seen since before the Arab oil embargo” in the early 1970s, Tom Kloza, the head of global energy analysis at Oil Price Information Services. told CNBC. “I think you are going to see much more common sub-$1 gasoline prices in the nation’s midsection.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

