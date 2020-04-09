https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/weinstein-coronavirus-jail-conviction/2020/04/09/id/962200

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has reportedly recovered from COVID-19 and is out of 14-day quarantine.

The 68-year-old former movie mogul was in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus in mid-March at Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo, N.Y. He’s now in the prison’s residential mental health unit, where he remains on suicide watch, a prison official told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

“We lost contact with him and were unable to get in touch with him after he tested positive because he was placed in isolation and under quarantine,” the prison official told the news outlet.

“He had a fever and cough. The man is in poor health normally speaking, and has multiple pre-existing conditions. Honestly, I was very concerned. I can’t believe he made it through this. I was definitely thinking this would be the end of him.’

Last month, Weinstein — serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault — told prison staff he believed he had the virus when he entered the state prison system from Rikers Island in New York City, where a number of inmates have the virus, the news outlet reported.

Wende was supposed to be a temporary stop for Weinstein before evaluation as to where he’ll serve his term.

He also faces charges in Los Angeles where prosecutors filed a separate set of sexual assault charges against Weinstein in January.

