Earlier this week ABC hack Jon Karl was caught saluting Dr. Anthony Fauci as he was leaving the stage at the daily WH presser.

Fauci signaled back to his friend.

This was after President Trump blasted Karl for being a “third rate reporter.”

On Wednesday Dr. Anthony Fauci did it again. At Wednesday’s briefing CNN’s Jim Acosta had a similar antagonistic exchange with President Trump.

Once again Dr. Fauci hung back to give Acosta a similar signal.

This is disturbing behavior from the lead doctor who has been wrong with his predictions and statements on the current pandemic every step of the way.

