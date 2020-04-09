https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/beltway-guy-right-top-infectious-disease-dr-rips-cdc-director-tells-cnn-not-treat-covid19-life-saving-hydroxychloroquine-video/

On Thursday night CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield joined CNN where he was asked if he would administer life-saving hydroxychloroquine treatment on coronavirus victims.

Dr. Redfield downplayed the drug – despite the hundreds of lives saved by the drug!

Dr. Robert Redfield: Yeah, I’m not going to recommend it and I’m not going to not recommend it. I think that you and I are very similar. We’re probably similar to my friend, Dr. Fauci. We-we-we we’re very comfortable to responding when we have data.

Dr. Stephen Smith, who has saved dozens of lives with the hydroxychloroquine treatment responded,

“I met Bob Redfield. He’s a nice guy. He’s a Beltway guy. Right? This is Beltway fights and stuff and I’m not about that. He hasn’t treated anybody with COVID. My team and I have treated over 115 patients. This drug works… It’s not a Democrat or Republican thing.”

Dr. Smith has successfully treated over 100 COVID-19 patients with a hydroxychloroquine combination.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

