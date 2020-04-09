https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/babies-face-masks-shields-hospitals/2020/04/09/id/962174

Thai hospitals are outfitting newborn babies with mini face shields to protect them from infection of COVID-19 amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The face shields protect the newborns’ faces from direct contact with saliva or large respiratory droplets. COVID-19 is mostly being spread in respiratory droplets passed from human to human, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We have extra protection measures for little ones and friends with face shield for newborns,” Paolo Hospital in Thailan wrote in a viral Facebook post. “Congratulations to all mothers and dads.”

Hospitals around the world restricting visitors in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 has been most acute for individuals with compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions, according to the World Health Organization and the U.S. coronavirus task force.

While there are very few reports of babies suffering fatalities from the infection, the little ones are generally not born with most immunities and antibodies to fight virus.

