(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan suggests the Lord will end coronavirus if mankind repents.

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” Hogan wrote to his 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The 66-year-old “Hulkster,” born Terry Gene Bollea, believes the people of Earth should use the pandemic lockdown to grapple with their faith, then succumb to a holy headlock. To make that happen, according to Hogan, the Almighty body-slammed institutions including the Dow Jones.

