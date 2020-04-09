https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pledge-allegiance-drag-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-guest-judge-rupauls-drag-race-week-video/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be appearing as a guest judge on this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The show released the preview for the episode on Tuesday, which refers to Ocasio-Cortez as “the judge America needs right now.”

The 30-year-old congresswoman is an “avid fan of the VH1 series” and has previously said that appearing on the show is her “dream.”

“I pledge allegiance to the drag,” the New York Democrat said in a promo for the show.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” in 2018.

The post ‘I Pledge Allegiance To The Drag’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Be Guest Judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race This Week (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

