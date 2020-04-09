https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/models-models-now-caught-confused-march-30-transcript-reveals-dr-birx-lied-american-public-ihme-models-video/

Oh dear, she’s starting to sound like Joe Biden!

On Wednesday Dr. Deborah Birx again stated the “models of the models” were continuing to project less and less coronavirus fatalities not because they were highly flawed but because Americans were obeying the lockdown orders.

Dr. Birx: “Many of you have done the analysis of the same models that we utilized. And if you do the models of the models you end up with that range… and they have consistently decreased the mortality… That is modeled on what America is doing. That is happening.”

Here is video of Dr. Birx from Wednesday’s press conference.

Ten days ago on Sunday Dr. Deborah Birx spoke at the daily White House coronavirus press conference.

She followed Dr. Anthony Fauci who earlier estimated the United States will see from 100,000 to 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the coming weeks and months.

Dr. Birx said the Task Force is reevaluating numbers and is in agreement with the Chris Murray study that was released last Thursday.

The Chris Murray and IHME models have been consistently wrong in their outlandish over estimations of coronavirus deaths.

And back on March 30th — just 10 days ago — Dr. Birx told the American public that the estimated fatality numbers include mitigation from the American public!

Via Keith Evans.

And now 10 days later the doctors are saying something completely different.

This is completely unacceptable and appears to be fraud.

President Trump needs to open up the economy and these “models of the models” people need to be dealt with.

