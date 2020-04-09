https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/ihme-rep-dodges-questions-low-coronavirus-cases-japan-despite-no-across-country-lockdowns-like-us-video/

Why is President Trump still allowing Birx and Fauci to use the faulty IHME models when predicting how many Americans will die from the Coronavirus?

On Thursday, a rep for the Bill Gates-funded IHME dodged questions about the low Coronavirus cases in Japan despite not doing “across the country lockdowns” like the U.S.

It is important to note that the IHME models predicting hundreds of thousands of dead Americans had social distancing and total lockdowns baked into the projections.

Americans were told that if they all stayed home and only went to the grocery store when necessary, over 200,000 would still die.

The IHME keeps revising their models because they have been WAY off — the latest projection model was revised downward to about 60,000 deaths.

Dr. Ali Mokdad of IHME refused to explain why Japan had so few Coronavirus cases despite no lockdowns like the US every time Martha MacCallum asked him.

Americans deserve answers! The entire US economy is in free-fall and MILLIONS are unemployed because of the faulty (fraudulent?) IHME models being pushed by Fauci, Birx and Dr. Mokdad!

Watch this IHME rep dodge both of Martha MacCallum’s questions about low coronavirus death rates in Japan despite not doing “across the country lockdowns” like the U.S. https://t.co/h6VJZCpdhT pic.twitter.com/pBqILVUALi — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 10, 2020

