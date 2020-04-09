http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kS0iMFCbvmk/

Judicial Watch, a watchdog organization, has filed a lawsuit against North Carolina and two of its counties for having nearly one million inactive voters on their voting rolls.

On Thursday, Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit against North Carolina, Mecklenburg County, and Guildford County, alleging that state election officials have failed to clean voter rolls in violation of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

North Carolina, according to its own state data, has nearly one million inactive registered voters on its voter rolls. Likewise, Judicial Watch alleges that Mecklenburg County and Guilford County each have more registered voters on their rolls than the total number of eligible voters in the regions.

For example, Judicial Watch analysis finds that Mecklenburg County has a voter registration rate of 107 percent, while Guilford County has a voter registration rate of 102 percent. In Mecklenburg County, Judicial Watch alleges there are about 115,000 inactive voters on the voter rolls, and in Guilford County there are about 72,000 inactive voters.

According to Judicial Watch, about 17 percent of North Carolina’s voter registrations are inactive as of 2019 — making it the fifth-highest state in the country for inactive registered voters. The average state has an inactive registered voter rate of about 9.6 percent.

In about 19 North Carolina counties, Judicial Watch alleges, there are 20 percent or more inactive voter registrations that remain on the voter rolls. Three counties have an inactive voter registration rate of 25 percent or more.

Specifically, about 15.5 percent of Mecklenburg County’s voter registrations are inactive, while 18 percent of Guilford County’s voter registrations are inactive.

The court brief comes as left-wing organizations, funded by billionaire George Soros, are spearheading a nationwide effort to hold mail-in state primaries and nationwide mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election.

Election expert Eric Eggers, research director of the Government Accountability Insititute, has said such a plan would potentially send mail-in ballots to an estimated 24 million ineligible voters — including two million dead voters and nearly three million voters who are registered to vote in more than one state.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the West District of North Carolina. The case number is 3:20-cv-00211.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

